2 Shot Near School in Dorchester, Police Say

The shooting was reported near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center about 3:08 p.m.

By Asher Klein

Boston police at the scene of a shooting in Dorchester on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
Two people were shot near a school and community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood on Monday, police said.

Both the shooting victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to Boston police.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was in custody in the shootings, or what prompted them.

The shooting was reported near the Joseph Lee School and Perkins Community Center, which are at the same address, about 3:08 p.m.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

