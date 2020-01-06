Local
Franklin Park

2-Vehicle Crash Leaves Debris Strewn Across Boston Road

NBC10 Boston

A serious two-vehicle crash Monday evening left debris scattered across a Boston roadway.

The crash, along Franklin Park near the intersection of Morton and Cantebury streets on the Roxbury/Mattapan line, happened just before 6 p.m.

It's unclear if there were any injuries.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Boston police for further information.

Footage from Sky Ranger showed the two vehicles facing one another, both badly damaged.

Police other first responders closed one lane of the street to deal with the crash with traffic passing in another lane, close by the two stricken vehicles.

A crash reconstruction team was called to the scene.

