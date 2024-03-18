2 women killed in Miami murder-suicide were NH college student-athletes

Two women who were fatally shot by a man in a murder-suicide Saturday in Miami, Florida, were student-athletes at New Hampshire's New England College, the school confirmed Monday.

Miami-Dade police on Monday identified the victims of the killing as Meghan Moore, 25, and Sidney Capolino, 23, and New England College confirmed to NBC South Florida that the pair were former students.

The shooting took place Saturday about 8:53 p.m. at an apartment building on West 40th Street where Moore and Capolino lived, according to police. Officers found one woman, later identified as Moore, outside the apartment, and as they were trying to help her, they heard another gunshot from inside the apartment, prompting them to evacuate the building.

When a SWAT team entered the apartment, they found another two other people fatally shot, later identified as Capolino and Luis Napoles.

Police said that Napoles, 40, had been dating Moore, and that Capolino was her roommate. Napoles had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It wasn't immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Moore was originally from Centerville, Massachusetts, and Capolino from Pawling, New York, according to student-athlete biographies on the New England College website. Both played for the women's ice hockey team.

Neighbors told NBC South Florida they were shocked by the deadly shooting.

