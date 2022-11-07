2022 Massachusetts Election: Live Updates, Voting Results and News

Tuesday is election day in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and across the country, and voters have many critical decisions to make as they head to the polls.

The polls opened Tuesday morning and remain open until 8 p.m. in Massachusetts.

Among the contested races on the ballot is the Massachusetts governor's race between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey. GOP incumbent Charlie Baker opted not to run for re-election this year.

Other key races in New England include the New Hampshire Senate race between incumbent Democrat Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc, and New Hampshire's 1st District Congressional race between incumbent Democrat Chris Pappas and GOP newcomer Karoline Leavitt. Polls have shown both races becoming increasingly tight in recent days.

Massachusetts also has four key ballot questions that have sparked debate, and Maine and Rhode Island both have important races for governor.

Follow along with our coverage in our live blog below: