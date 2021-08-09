Local

New Bedford

23-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed in New Bedford

Naurik Michel-Brown, 23, of New Bedford, was shot around 2:45 p.m. Monday

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A New Bedford man died after he was shot in the city Monday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

New Bedford police officers found the victim after responding to the area near the intersection of Ashley Boulevard and Belleville Road for reports of a shooting around 2:45 p.m.

The 23-year-old, later identified as Naurik Michel-Brown, was rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in New Bedford where he died from his injuries. the DA said.

There has been no word on a possible suspect. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said this investigation remains extremely active and no further information can be released at this time.

New Bedford police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney's office and homicide unit prosecutors are actively investigating this shooting death.

