Two men indicted in Dorchester shooting that wounded 5, including 2 kids

Two men have been indicted in connection with a shooting in Dorchester earlier this year that left five people injured, including two children.

A Suffolk County grand jury returned indictments Tuesday against two Boston men for their roles in the Sept. 17 shooting on Ames Street.

Gianni Williams-Johnson, 24, of Dorchester, and Michah Ennis, 24, of South Boston, are each charged with five counts of armed assault with intent to murder, one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of firearms.

Williams-Johnson is also charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Five people were shot in Dorchester Sunday night, with an 11-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl among the injured.

Williams-Johnson is in custody at Nashua Street Jail and will be arraigned at a later date, prosecutors said. Ennis remains at large.

“This was a shocking, reckless barrage of bullets fired into a courtyard where people were gathered and children were playing, and it’s nothing short of a miracle that no one was killed. But a sister and brother happily playing in the courtyard were seriously wounded, causing enormous and ongoing anguish for their family and for the community," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Fifteen-year-old Juliana Howard and her 11-year-old brother, Johan, were among those hurt. They were playing outside their Ames Street home when they were shot.

Juliana was in critical condition at Boston hospital for over two weeks. She was shot four times, once in the head.

No update on their conditions was immediately available on Tuesday.