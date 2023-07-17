Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Waltham

3 charged in Waltham machete attack

The victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries,

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three people have been charged in a machete attack in Waltham, Massachusetts, that left three people hurt on Friday.

Waltham police say one person was cut and two others hurt trying to stop the attack, which happened on Hammond Street. The injuries were not life-threatening.

Osman Aguilar Borrayo, 27, of Waltham, faces charges of mayhem, armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person and assault and battery.

Two others, identified as Bryan Aguilar Borrayo, 19, and Kevin Aguilar Borrayo, 21, were charged with mayhem.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators believe the attack stemmed from an argument between neighbors after a car accident. There is no threat to the public, according to police.

The suspects are due for arraignment at Waltham District Court Monday.

More Massachusetts news

Newton 10 hours ago

Husband charged with murder in deadly beating of woman at Newton home

lowell 3 hours ago

Woman fatally beaten at Lowell home, son arrested, DA says

This article tagged under:

WalthamMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us