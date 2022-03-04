3 Injured — 1 Critically — in Fitchburg Fire

Three people have been injured -- one critically -- in a fire in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

The fire was reported on Hartford Street around 8 a.m.

Fitchburg fire officials said a medical helicopter was called to transport the patient who is in critical condition. All three victims have burn injuries, but the conditions of the other two people were not immediately known.

The fire is still active, officials said, with multiple crews responding from several surrounding towns.

No further information was immediately available.