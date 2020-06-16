3 Sought in Back Bay Breaking and Entering on Night of Boston Violence, Looting

Boston police are seeking the public's help in identifying three men in relation to a breaking and entering that occurred on the same night that vandals and looters caused extensive damage following a day of peaceful protests.

The breaking and entering occurred around 2 a.m. on June 1 in the area of 31 Saint James St. in the Back Bay, known as the Park Square Building.

Police did not say if anything was taken from the property, which houses several restaurants and other businesses. They said the investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Two protests held May 31 over the death of George Floyd were mostly peaceful, but as the second protest began to disperse, some protesters threw rocks, bricks and bottles at police, and even set fire to a Boston police cruiser. The National Guard ultimately had to be called in to help keep the peace.

Dozens of people were arrested, several police officers have been injured and storefronts are destroyed after protesters took to the streets of Boston Sunday night.

Nine police officers and 18 civilians were hospitalized and countless businesses vandalized. Fifty-three people were arrested and one issued a summons.

Anyone with information on any of the subjects pictured can call police at (617) 343-5619. To leave an anonymous tip, call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word "TIP" to 27463.