3 Worcester Officers Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace

Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work.

Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a former employee who was trespassing and being disorderly. The caller told police the man was urinating on the doors of the garage.

The man, identified by police as 68-year-old Alfred Miron of West Boylston, had a no trespassing order by the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving officers said they tried to talk with Miron, but he refused. The officers asked him to exit his vehicle, which was parked outside of the garage, but he wouldn't get out. As police tried to de-escalate the situation, they said Miron started his vehicle and put it in reverse, ramming into a police cruiser.

One officer then tried to engage with Miron through the driver's side window of his vehicle, but police said Miron put the vehicle into drive, dragging the officer behind him. The officer was eventually able to break free when Miron switched into reverse, again striking the cruiser. Miron then drove around the parking lot at a high rate of speed, forcing officers to run out of the way to avoid being hit.

Miron sped out of the parking lot, with officers giving chase in their cruisers. They said he was driving on the wrong side of the road and ignoring traffic lights and signs. He continued on Grafton Street before getting onto Interstate 290 east. He eventually exited I-290 at exit 24 and proceeded onto Plantation Street, driving on the wrong side of the road.

He almost struck a police cruiser, continuing on until he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Plantation and Lincoln streets after failing to stop at a red light. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

As an officer tried to remove Miron from his vehicle, police said he attacked the officer before he was ultimately apprehended.

Miron was charged with assault and battery on a police officer, three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, willful and malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct, leaving the scene of property damage and operating recklessly so as to endanger and failure to stop for police. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

No details on his bail or when he might be arraigned were released by police.

Three officers were injured during the incident, two of whom required medical treatment at an area hospital. Police said both of them were treated and later released.