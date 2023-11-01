3rd man arrested in violent summer home invasion in Brookline

A third suspect has been arrested more than three months after an armed home invasion in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The violent incident happened on Warren Street in the early morning hours of July 18. A 61-year-old resident suffered lacerations to his head and was taken to a hospital.

Police in Brookline said Wednesday that 32-year-old Corey Buchannan of Lowell had been arrested, arraigned and held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

While police did not share further details of the arraignment, they previously said Buchannan was wanted for home invasion, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, larceny over $1,200, and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Two other men — 31-year-old Manuel Alicea of Tewksbury and 34-year-old Dominic Harden of Lowell — were arrested in September on home invasion, conspiracy, larceny and weapons charges.

Masked home invaders broke into the house on Warren Street on July 18 and assaulted a person inside, police have said. Investigators believe a gun was fired during the home invasion, which was reported to police about 2:30 a.m.

Police believe the home invaders got into the house from the second-floor balcony, and there were two people in the home at the time. The person who was assaulted was a 61-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital as a precaution and for lacerations to his head, police said.