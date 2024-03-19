Fall River

3rd teen arrested in fatal shooting of high school student in Fall River

The shooting victim was identified by the Bristol County District Attorney's Office as 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good of Fall River, Massachusetts

By Staff Reports

WJAR

A third teenager is facing charges in the deadly shooting of a high school student last week in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Police responded to Rock Street Thursday morning around 11:40 a.m. Thursday, finding 18-year-old Colus Jamal Mills-Good of Fall River suffering from gunshot wounds. He was treated on scene and transported to a local trauma center, where he later died.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 19-year-old Jadyn Ortiz of Fall River had been arrested on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Two other Fall River residents — 19-year-old Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel and 18-year-old Giovanni Nunes — were arrested on the same charge this weekend. Prosecutors say both are being held on $250,000 cash bail.

Ortiz is expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Fall River District Court.

It was not immediately clear if any of the suspects had attorneys.

Mills-Good was a student at the Resiliency Preparatory Academy.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life," Fall River Public School district said in its statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends and loved ones. We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time."

