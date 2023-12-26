4 children hurt when van crashes into YMCA in Foxborough

Four children, all under five, were taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a van crashed into a YMCA building in Foxborough, Massachusetts, officials said.

Police said the four children suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the vehicle smashed through the building on Mechanic Street around 4:30 p.m. Foxborough Fire Chief Michael Kelleher said the injured children were at a day care inside the building. The injuries were mostly from flying broken glass, not serious traumatic injuries, he added.

The two people inside the van were unhurt. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but police said it does not appear to be intentional.

Investigators from the Foxborough Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are on scene investigating. The Foxborough Building Commissioner was also called in to check on the safety of the structure.

This is a breaking story. More details will be provided when they come into the newsroom.