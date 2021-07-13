Local

BOSTON

50-Year-Old Boston Man Fatally Struck by Car

Authorities believe the 50-year-old Boston man was struck by multiple unknown cars, the drivers of which were likely not aware they had hit a person

The body of a 50-year-old Boston man was found in the roadway on Route 90 eastbound on the Exit 135 ramp in Boston Tuesday, according to police.

The Massachusetts State Police responded to reports of a pedestrian down around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Investigators were on scene.

Based on preliminary investigation, authorities believe the man was struck by multiple unknown cars and the drivers were likely not aware they had hit a person. At least one car has been identified and the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Troopers are not seeking anyone at this time.

The crash resulted in the closure of the Exit 135 ramp for approximately two hours. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.

