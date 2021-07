A boat carrying six passengers ran aground in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Photos show the fishing boat "C.J. Victoria" stuck at an angle in shallow water off the coast of Winthrop.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The boat was carrying two crew members and six passengers when it ran aground. Boston Police, the Boston Fire Department and the Coast Guard responded and evacuated the passengers.

The crew members remained on board.