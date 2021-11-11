Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

60 Inmates, 8 Employees Test Positive for COVID Over 2 Days at Mass. Jail

The majority of people who tested positive are asymptomatic, and the others have experienced mild symptoms

generic-jail cell
Getty Images

A Massachusetts jail is dealing with an outbreak of new COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff.

Nearly 60 inmates and eight employees at the Middleton Jail have tested positive in two days, a spokesperson for the Essex County Sheriff’s Department told The Salem News on Wednesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Inmates who test negative will still be brought to court, spokesperson Gretchen Grosky said.

Just three of the eight employees who tested positive reported being vaccinated, Grosky said. Among detainees, 58% who tested positive reported being vaccinated or had received vaccinations in custody, she said.

The majority of people who tested positive are asymptomatic, and the others have experienced mild symptoms, she said.

About 60% of the jail’s 700 employees have reported being vaccinated. The jail as an independent entity is not subject to state vaccination mandates, she said, but “we expect to launch mandatory weekly testing for unvaccinated employees very soon.”

The most recent report provided to a special master overseeing the state correctional system’s response to the pandemic show that there are slightly more than 1,000 people in custody in Essex County.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 10 hours ago

Mass. Senate Approves Massive COVID Relief Bill

Mass. & Cass Nov 10

Mayor-Elect Michelle Wu Announces Appointment of Mass. & Cass Czar

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusettsCOVID-19Middleton jail
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us