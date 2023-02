Boston firefighters knocked down a fire overnight at a home on Blue Hill Ave.

6 adults and 2 children were displaced and one person was transported with minor injuries by Boston EMS.

Companies working at the 2 alarm fire on BlueHill Ave pic.twitter.com/K2h9nkpu0p — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 19, 2023

The damages to the home are an estimated $1,000,000.

The Red Cross is assisting those who are displaced.