8-Year-Old Child Dead, Others Hurt in 3-Car Crash

An 8-year-old boy was killed and three other adults were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Standish, Maine, NBC-affiliate News Center Maine reported.

A truck on Route 35 spun out of control as it drove west around 9:10 a.m. Saturday morning, going over the dividing line and striking two cars heading the other direction, according to a Cumberland County Sheriff's Office sergeant who witnessed the incident.

The 8-year-old boy, identified by the sheriff's office as Owen Oates of Standish, died at the scene of the crash.

Three adults, all Standish residents, were brought to Maine Medical Center in critical condition. They were identified as Danilo Warrick, 75, Kerry Oates, 46, and Vincent Oates, 51.

Icy road conditions contributed to the crash, officials believe.

The road where the crash occurred will be closed for an extended period of time while authorities investigate the incident.