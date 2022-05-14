Local

911

9-1-1 Calls Not Working for AT&T Users in NH, Elsewhere in Northern New England

There was no estimated time for the service to be restored, according to the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications

By Asher Klein

Emergency phone calls to 9-1-1 in New Hampshire and other parts of northern New England aren't working for people using the AT&T network, officials said Saturday.

The failure is affecting the entire Granite State, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications said in a statement. They didn't say where else in northern New England the problem was happening.

There was no estimated time for the service to be restored, officials said: "AT&T has advised E9-1-1 that there is no estimated time of restoration and that the company’s network engineers are investigating the cause as they work to resolve this issue."

People who can't call 9-1-1 were being urged to text 911 or call using a landline.

There were no reports of the same failure happening through other phone companies, officials said.

