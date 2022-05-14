9-1-1 Calls Not Working for AT&T Users in NH, Elsewhere in Northern New England

Emergency phone calls to 9-1-1 in New Hampshire and other parts of northern New England aren't working for people using the AT&T network, officials said Saturday.

The failure is affecting the entire Granite State, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications said in a statement. They didn't say where else in northern New England the problem was happening.

There was no estimated time for the service to be restored, officials said: "AT&T has advised E9-1-1 that there is no estimated time of restoration and that the company’s network engineers are investigating the cause as they work to resolve this issue."

People who can't call 9-1-1 were being urged to text 911 or call using a landline.

There were no reports of the same failure happening through other phone companies, officials said.