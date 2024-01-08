911 calls from Lewiston shootings released: ‘we have another active shooter'

Transcripts from 911 calls made during and after the mass shootings that left 18 people dead in Lewiston, Maine, in October were released on Monday.

The 51 partially redacted call transcripts, released by the Maine Department of Public Safety, depict people who witnessed the shootings at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grill sharing details with dispatchers. One person stays on the line as they work to ensure the people they hear outside the door are law enforcement officers and not the gunman.

The calls also reveal the moment when dispatchers, already dealing with the chaos at the bowling alley, find out that the gunman, who was found dead after a two day manhunt, had gone to the nearby restaurant and opened fire there.

"Hey, we have another – we have another active shooter at Schemengees. We're getting 911 calls flooding in now for that," one dispatcher is heard in a 7:07 p.m. call from someone at the restaurant.

Read the transcripts here. (Note: the transcripts relay explicit language from the shootings.)

