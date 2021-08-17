‘A Slap in the Face': Local Veterans, Families React to Fall of Afghanistan

Veterans and families who have lost loved ones in Afghanistan tried to come to grips with the way America's longest war drew to an end at a candlelight vigil in Boston's Seaport Monday night.

The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes held a candlelight vigil at the Fallen Heroes Memorial in honor of those who served in Afghanistan and never came home. It was a profoundly emotional evening for those who served or have family members who served as they tried to come to grips with a withdrawal proceeding that they said has been painful to watch.

"I mean, I can speak for me personally, and I think a lot of people are saying that today, 'What was it all for?' And I think the reason everyone's saying, 'What was it for,' was because of the way we exited, it was the strategy and it was the process," Executive Director of Mass. Fallen Heroes Dan Magoon said. "And that's what is the slap in the face, so to speak, to a lot of men and women that put so much in that country."

After 20 years, President Joe Biden decided to finally withdraw U.S. combat forces. Emboldened by the withdrawal, Taliban fighters swept across the country last week and captured the capital, Kabul, on Sunday, sending U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country.

Biden doubled down on his strategy to pull out of Afghanistan Monday, but acknowledged that the Taliban had achieved a much faster takeover of the country than his administration had expected. The rapid and chaotic fall of Afghanistan has local veterans and grieving family members asking themselves what the sacrifice was for.

Biden has come under fire the tactic, both nationally and locally, including among New England politicians who described the retreat a "disaster."

But Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents Massachusetts' fourth district, defended Biden's decision and pinned the blame both on former President Donald Trump for failed attempts to broker a peaceful withdrawal, and on the Afghan government that lost the faith of its people.

"I believe this president is making the right decision," Auchincloss told NBC10 Boston. “We bought Afghanistan a 300,000-strong army. We purchased for them an air force. But you can’t buy will and you can’t purchase leadership.”

Auchincloss, who served as a marine platoon commander in Afghanistan in 2012, said he plans to question national security officials at a congressional briefing two weeks from now.

Boston College Political Scientist Dr. Peter Krause believes the criticism of Biden comes not from his commitment to leave Afghanistan, but rather the execution of it.

"I don’t think anyone foresaw that all of these cities would collapse so quickly, that the Afghan National Army would put down their weapons in many cases," Krause said. "So that’s where the criticism comes in and, I think, rightly so.”

While the U.S. vows to continue its fight against terrorism, experts said Biden’s decision will resonate for years to come.

“Just like with Vietnam, no one wants to be the president that ‘lost Afghanistan,’" Krause said. “And for whatever reason, it’s the person who kind of pulls out at the end that is seen as the loser, even if the decisions that were made by prior administrations are potentially the ones that missed the opportunity.”

Biden has said he doesn’t want to pass the responsibility of this war on to a fifth president. He also warned the Taliban that the military will respond with "devastating force" to protect us personnel leaving Afghanistan.