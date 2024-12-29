Crime and Courts

Man found dead in Abington backyard, apparently killed, is identified

Medical examiners have yet to complete an autopsy to confirm what caused Anthony Leverone's death

By Asher Klein and Mary Markos

The man found dead in the backyard of a home in Abington, Massachusetts, Friday night has been identified, and officials indicated that investigators believe he was killed.

Anthony Leverone, 43, was the man whose body first responders found about 7:25 p.m., the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and Abington police announced Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicates he died of injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.

Medical examiners have yet to complete an autopsy to confirm what caused Leverone's death, officials said. But their statement referred to the investigation as involving a homicide.

They asked anyone with information about Leverone's death to call state police, who were still investigating Sunday night, at 508-894-2584.

State and local police are investigating the 43-year-old's death, the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Saturday.

The home is on Plymouth Street near the Plymouth St. Baseball Field. Police had been called there for a wellbeing check, officials previously said. They said the death didn't appear to be a random act of violence.

Neighbors have told NBC10 Boston that state police have asked for surveillance video from 2 a.m. Friday morning — police haven't confirmed they were investigating that time frame.

"It's scary because we don't know anything, if there was a motive, if it was a random break-in. What if that person wasn't found and they could have done it to us?" neighbor Ike Faria said Saturday.

Crime and CourtsMassachusetts
