Man found dead in Abington backyard, apparently killed, is identified

The man found dead in the backyard of a home in Abington, Massachusetts, Friday night has been identified, and officials indicated that investigators believe he was killed.

Anthony Leverone, 43, was the man whose body first responders found about 7:25 p.m., the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office and Abington police announced Sunday. The preliminary investigation indicates he died of injuries caused by blunt-force trauma.

Medical examiners have yet to complete an autopsy to confirm what caused Leverone's death, officials said. But their statement referred to the investigation as involving a homicide.

They asked anyone with information about Leverone's death to call state police, who were still investigating Sunday night, at 508-894-2584.

The home is on Plymouth Street near the Plymouth St. Baseball Field. Police had been called there for a wellbeing check, officials previously said. They said the death didn't appear to be a random act of violence.

Neighbors have told NBC10 Boston that state police have asked for surveillance video from 2 a.m. Friday morning — police haven't confirmed they were investigating that time frame.

"It's scary because we don't know anything, if there was a motive, if it was a random break-in. What if that person wasn't found and they could have done it to us?" neighbor Ike Faria said Saturday.