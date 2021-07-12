Accused Gunman in Deadly Milton Shooting Due in Court Monday

Myles King, 21, of Milton, is due in court Monday for a murder charge in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Marquis Simmons Saturday.

Investigators allege King gunned down Simmons, also of Milton, around 6 p.m. Saturday near Belvoir Road. Simmons had traveled to the area on his moped, parked it and then was shot just moments later, according to the Milton Police Department.

Simmons was rushed to Boston Medical Center for emergency surgery, but he died at the hospital, police said.

Less than 24 hours later, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and Milton Chief of Police John King announced they had made an arrest in the case. King is expected to be arraigned Monday in Quincy District Court. It's unclear if he has obtained an attorney.

Authorities have not revealed a motive in the case.

Simmons' devastated mother spoke with NBC10 Boston Sunday morning, just hours after her son was killed near her home.

“I’m numb because I’ve lost my sister. Two years later, I lost my dad. Two years later, they took my baby,” Staci Atkins said. "We’re all family, and they just took that away from us.”

Trinity James, Simmons' sister, remembered her big brother as very goofy and always laughing.

Simmons' longtime girlfriend, Auvonnie Dorsett, remembered him as a kind man who had no known enemies -- that's why she said none of this makes any sense.

"They took my baby, they took my best friend, they took everything. They took everything from us," Dorsett said. "Marquis was my everything. He was my best friend. My first everything. I met Marquis when I was 18.”

The police chief and district attorney offered their condolences to the family and friends of Simmons, while crediting state and local police detectives who worked overnight to gather evidence at the scene, resulting in the quick arrest.