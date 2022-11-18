Acton Police Have ID'd Suspect in Hit-and-Run That Left Teen in Coma

A suspect in a crash that seriously injured a 13-year-old earlier this month in Acton, Massachusetts, has been identified, police said Friday, as the investigation continues.

Acton police chief Richard Burrows noted while that suspect has been identified, investigators are still gathering evidence. No arrests have been made, and charges are yet to be filed.

According to Acton police, the 13-year-old boy was struck in a crosswalk on Great Road on Wednesday, Nov. 2, around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Harris Street and then flown to a Boston-area hospital in critical condition.

Crisoly Tejeda told NBC10 Boston last Sunday that her son Cesar Soto Jr. has been in a coma ever since the crash. There was no update on his condition Friday. The single mom said police have given her no information about what happened, not even a police report.

"When I ask the police they don’t have any report for that day. I just need to know what’s going on,” Tejeda said last weekend.

Police said they were able to identify and seize the vehicle of interest after detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business. The sedan is in police custody at this time, Burrows said Friday.

The police chief added that investigators are still processing evidence from the vehicle as they seek to identify who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police did not say if they believe multiple people were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash, or why charges have not been filed.

Acton police said Friday they have been in contact with the victim's family in an effort to keep them informed, exclaiming that "significant process" has been made in the investigation.

"I want to assure the community that our Acton Police Department investigators, who have located the vehicle involved and developed a suspect, are working diligently to identify the driver involved in this incident that left a child seriously injured,” Burrows said. “The successful conclusion of this investigation remains a top priority for our department and its members.”

Meanwhile, Tejeda says she just needs justice for her son, who is a seventh-grade student at the RJ Grey Junior High School in the Acton-Boxborough Regional School District.

An investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing, police said.

