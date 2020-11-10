Local

New Hampshire

Adult and Child Dead After NH Fire

2 people, including a child, are dead after a fire at a mobile home in Henniker, New Hampshire

Getty Images

An adult and a child are dead after a fire Monday in Henniker, New Hampshire.

Fire crews responded shortly before 5 p.m. to a blaze at a mobile home on Ryan Road, according to the New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the home. The fire was quickly put out, but the two victims were unable to escape and were later pronounced dead.

The victims' identities have not been released. Autopsies are expected to be conducted Wednesday morning.

Fire officials remind the public they should have working smoke alarms in their homes and keep exits clear.

