Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

After Pregnant Cow Is Fatally Shot at NH Farm, Police Seek Information

The cow, named Cookie, was shot in her abdomen, and her unborn calf did not survive either

By Irvin Rodriguez

Getty Images

A pregnant cow died, along with her unborn calf, after being shot at a farm in Weare, New Hampshire, on Sunday, according to the farm's owner.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division is asking for information on who shot the animal.

“​​You must have skipped Hunter Safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target,” wrote Lisa Ilsley, owner of Ilsley Farm, on Facebook Monday. “Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200 lb cow for a deer.”

The cow, named Cookie, was shot in her abdomen and died a painful death, according to Ilsley.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Because of your carelessness, we have not only lost our best cow in our milking herd, but also the calf she was carrying (Due 12/31)," she said. "Despite all of this, even if just a simple mistake, I’m conflicted why you couldn’t own up to your mistake and come forward. Instead, our Cookie suffered in pain all day with a gun shot wound to her abdomen. We did everything we could to save her. With heavy hearts, we laid her to rest this evening."

Fish and Game officials said that anyone with information about what happened should contact them at 1-800-344-4262. 

There is a $500 reward for information about the shooting, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.

More NH news

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Hassan, Bolduc Face Off in Heated Final Debate in Key U.S. Senate Race

New Hampshire Nov 2

Boil Water Order Enters 3rd Week in NH Town, Community Forum Scheduled for Sunday

This article tagged under:

shootingNew HampshirewearecowIlsley Farm
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us