After Pregnant Cow Is Fatally Shot at NH Farm, Police Seek Information

A pregnant cow died, along with her unborn calf, after being shot at a farm in Weare, New Hampshire, on Sunday, according to the farm's owner.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division is asking for information on who shot the animal.

“​​You must have skipped Hunter Safety classes, where they teach you to be absolutely sure of your target,” wrote Lisa Ilsley, owner of Ilsley Farm, on Facebook Monday. “Despite color, I sit here tonight wondering how you could possibly mistake a 1200 lb cow for a deer.”

The cow, named Cookie, was shot in her abdomen and died a painful death, according to Ilsley.

"Because of your carelessness, we have not only lost our best cow in our milking herd, but also the calf she was carrying (Due 12/31)," she said. "Despite all of this, even if just a simple mistake, I’m conflicted why you couldn’t own up to your mistake and come forward. Instead, our Cookie suffered in pain all day with a gun shot wound to her abdomen. We did everything we could to save her. With heavy hearts, we laid her to rest this evening."

Fish and Game officials said that anyone with information about what happened should contact them at 1-800-344-4262.

There is a $500 reward for information about the shooting, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader.