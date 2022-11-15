Local

American Airlines

American Airlines Flight Attendants Picketing Tuesday at Logan Airport

The picketing is meant to draw attention to contract negotiations, and is happening at 11 airports across the country

By Matt Fortin

NBC 5 News

Flight attendants who work for American Airlines are planning to picket Tuesday at several airports across the United States, including Logan International Airport in Boston.

The picketing events are meant to draw attention to what the Association of Professional Flight Attendants called in a news release "management's continued rejection of contract proposals that will improve American's operational reliabiability and flight attendant work life."

Major concerns mentioned by the association include wages, long work days, and fewer flight attendants amid pre-pandemic flight hours.

Other airports that flight attendants plan to picket at include JFK Airport in New York and Miami International Airport, along with several others.

The picketing events will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

American Airlines provided the following statement to NBC10 Boston:

"American’s flight attendants are the best in the business, and like all our team members, deserve to be paid well and competitively. We continue to meet regularly with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants to reach an agreement that benefits both our flight attendants and operation, and we respect the right of our flight attendants to participate in informational picketing. Today's picketing will have no impact on our operation."

