Amid Record November Warmth, Dog Rescued From Hot Car at Legacy Place in Dedham

Hot cars aren't typically a concern in Massachusetts the first week of November, but the region has been seeing record warmth the past few days, with temperatures reaching the high 70s, and police in Dedham say they rescued a dog trapped in a hot car Monday afternoon.

Dedham police say the Legacy Place security team called the police department after being notified by a store employee that a dog had reportedly been locked in a car for three hours.

The dog was removed from the vehicle "before tragedy could strike," police said, and the owner was cited for the violation. Police added that the dog's owner, whose name was not released, was also "firmly briefed" on the laws, ramifications, and potential additional charges.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The dog was referred to veterinary care, according to police, who say this warm weather we're experiencing is a reminder that the inside of a vehicle can heat up 10-15 degrees warmer than the outside temperature in a matter of minutes -- even in the shade.

And with cooler air on the way, police said they also want to advise people that the same law applies to leaving pets inside cold vehicles, where exposure to the extreme weather can reasonably be expected to threaten an animal's health.

"Much like in this incident, our community’s eyes and ears are key," Dedham police said in a Facebook post. "If you should see anything that you feel poses a threat, danger, risk, to public safety – animal or human - please don’t hesitate to contact the Dedham Police Department."

Police also recognized the "superb" Legacy Place security team, saying they "uninterruptedly maintained vigilance and compassion for this little dog.

"Your actions may have saved his life," they added.