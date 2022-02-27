Arctic Air Brings Brutally Cold Start to Week

A mild afternoon before more arctic air pushes in and brings us down to highs in the teens and 20s tomorrow. As this arctic boundary moves along, it is pushing in snow squalls in the northern states.

We’ll be watching the activity in the mountains bringing snow across the southern states as well later this evening and into tonight. As our previous snow squalls, we won’t be having accumulation in the south but a couple inches may end up adding up in the mountains where more energy will be provided for these.

Reduced visibilities, gusty conditions and rapid movement will characterize these snow squalls, as they reach the south they might weaken and break up, bringing only some light snow to isolated spots. The main concern for kids going back to school this week will be the cold temperatures we’re having after this front. We’re dropping to subzero wind chills even in the southern states. Single digits will be seen for the “warmest” spots and even though we’ll have a sunny afternoon our highs will still feel like the teens.

Use the layers, bundle up and take special care of the children as well as elderly. Our chance of showers returns Tuesday night, a sunny Wednesday but a possibly snowy Thursday morning.

The warmest day in our exclusive 10-day forecast will be Wednesday with highs in the 40s but a cold front brings us down to the 30s again on Thursday.