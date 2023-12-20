Arlington high school teacher resigns amid allegations of ‘inappropriate contact'

A teacher has resigned from a Catholic high school in Arlington, Massachusetts, after students alleged "inappropriate contact" from the staff member.

Arlington police confirmed they are aware of the allegations against an employee of Arlington Catholic High School and are investigating.

The high school, located on Medford Street, sent a message to families on Tuesday, saying they needed to share information about an incident that had occurred.

According to the administrative team's note, the allegations were brought forward before school on Thursday, Dec. 14, about inappropriate contact from a member of the teaching staff towards students.

The students had reported "the activity" after school on Wednesday to teachers, who then notified the administration, which promptly began an internal investigation.

Arlington police were notified Thursday, as was the legal department at the Archdiocese.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave Thursday morning and was escorted from the building, according to the school's message. The teacher then submitted their resignation later Thursday morning.

"Our priority is to ensure a safe learning environment for the entire ACHS/SAS community," the school wrote. "We are proud of our faculty members who promptly and without hesitation brought this incident to the Administration. All members of our community take seriously their role to protect our students and the school community as a whole."

The Catholic school's administrative team went on to ask the community to respect the privacy of those affected by this situation, adding this message in conclusion:

"We ask that you exercise the Christian virtues of prudence and charity by refraining from discussing individual circumstances through conversations or social media."

Arlington police and school officials said their respective investigations remain ongoing.