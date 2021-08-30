‘Armed and Dangerous' Man Sought in Fatal Roxbury Stabbing

Police said they are seeking an "armed and dangerous" man in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday morning.
A warrant has been issued charging Omara Shears, 44, of Boston, with murder in connection with the death of Javare Sommerville, police said. Sommerville was stabbed to death around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue, the end of the Caribbean Festival parade route.
“When I came, they started taping everything off," Eric Babineau, who works nearby, told NBC10 Boston. "There was already a crowd of people because the parade was occurring when it happened.”
According to Boston Police, Sommerville was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from the injuries.
Police said Shears is considered "armed and dangerous," and should not be approached.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.