‘Armed and Dangerous' Man Sought in Fatal Roxbury Stabbing

Police said they are seeking an "armed and dangerous" man in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday morning.

A warrant has been issued charging Omara Shears, 44, of Boston, with murder in connection with the death of Javare Sommerville, police said. Sommerville was stabbed to death around 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the corner of Columbia Road and Blue Hill Avenue, the end of the Caribbean Festival parade route.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“When I came, they started taping everything off," Eric Babineau, who works nearby, told NBC10 Boston. "There was already a crowd of people because the parade was occurring when it happened.”

According to Boston Police, Sommerville was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from the injuries.

Police said Shears is considered "armed and dangerous," and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911.