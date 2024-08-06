Arrest made after shooting in Roxbury

One person has been arrested after a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Boston police said they responded to Roxbury Street around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person who had been shot.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Officers were unable to locate anyone who had been shot at the scene, but a short time later they learned that the victim had taken themselves to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

No further details were released.