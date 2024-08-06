Boston

Arrest made after shooting in Roxbury

The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

One person has been arrested after a shooting in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

Boston police said they responded to Roxbury Street around 11:25 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers were unable to locate anyone who had been shot at the scene, but a short time later they learned that the victim had taken themselves to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

A suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.


The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

No further details were released.

