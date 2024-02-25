Authorities battle fiery crash in Yarmouth

Authorities in Yarmouth, Massachusetts are investigating a fiery crash that occurred on Friday night.

Yarmouth Police say officers responded to the scene where a car was found engulfed in flames.

Authorities say officers broke the driver’s side front and rear windows but determined the car was unoccupied.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Yarmouth Fire Department arrived and quickly extinguished the fire.

According to police, the vehicle was a total loss.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Arthur Garabrant III, from South Yarmouth, was located at a nearby residence.

Garabrant as issued a summons for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of an accident.