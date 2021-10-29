Award-Winning New England Clam Chowder, Perfect for Fall, Paired With A Seasonal Apple Cider Rum Cocktail

Who says summer is the only time to enjoy clam chowder?

Anna Rossi believes the New England staple may be even better in the fall and it's just the thing to warm us up.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

So this week in The Chef's Pantry, she gives us the secret to her award-winning recipe that starts with fresh local quahogs.

Then, the hearty soup gets a delicious crunch with homemade croutons.

And it all pairs perfectly with a delicious, seasonal apple cider rum cocktail.

Watch Anna pull it all together in the full episode above.