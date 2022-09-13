Bail Revoked for Harmony Montgomery's Stepmother After Missed Court Date

The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 will remain jailed following her arrest Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.

A judge on Tuesday granted the state's motion to revoke bail for Kayla Montgomery, 32, who was arrested Friday at a home in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued for her Thursday after she did not show up at a hearing on charges against her, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care.

Kayla Montgomery had pleaded not guilty and was out on bail. Her attorney did not object to the revocation of bail with the understanding that they may come back in the future with a request to modify bail.

Investigators said last month that they believe Harmony was killed in Manchester in December 2019. Her case has prompted widespread outpouring of support, including vigils and social media sites.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Her father, Adam Montgomery, 31, was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty.

New Hampshire authorities are now treating the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery as a homicide.