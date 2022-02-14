Local

Baker: Mass. ‘Losing Out' on Big Game Bets

A long time advocate of sports gaming, Baker tweeted that keeping sports gaming illegal is a financial loss for the Commonwealth

By Katie Brace and Evan Ringle

In the middle of Super Bowl LVI, while Americans wagered approximately $7.6 billion on the Super Bowl, Gov. Charlie Baker published a tweet voicing his frustration over the stalled status of a bill in the Massachusetts State House that would legalize sports betting.

"MA is losing out to neighboring states on this, especially during big games," Baker wrote.

Every state surrounding Massachusetts except Vermont has legalized sports betting. Many of the people placing bets in these states are Massachusetts residents. Betting website Draft Kings reported that 26% of their betters for the Super Bowl in New Hampshire this year were Massachusetts residents.

The New Hampshire Lottery Commission reported that since sports betting has been legal in New Hampshire for the last two years, the state has raised $30 million in the taxes from the bets, which it uses to fund various educational programs.

