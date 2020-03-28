Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and first lady Lauren Baker are set to visit a Red Cross donation center in Dedham Saturday.

Their visit, set for noon, comes amid nationwide calls for people to donate blood during the deadly coronavirus crisis, despite the need for social distancing.

Lauren Baker serves on the board of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts and has advocated for blood donations in the past.

The American Red Cross is actively seeking blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic, noting that donation drives have been canceled but the many patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, may need blood throughout weeks of treatment.

Last week, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked Americans to donate blood during the coronavirus crisis, even given the social distancing measures he and many other officials are urging Americans to practice.

"Blood centers are open now and in need of your donation. I want America to know that blood donation is safe and blood centers are taking extra precautions at this time based on new CDC recommendations" on social distancing, he said at a White House briefing.

Thousands of people in Massachusetts have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, with 35 of them dead as of Friday. Officials expect those numbers to rise in the coming days and weeks, though drastic measures like shutting schools and a stay-at-home order are meant to stem that tide by keeping the virus from spreading faster.

Baker has explained that doing that will keep hospitals from being overrun by coronavirus patients and doctors from having to choose which patients to save, as their counterparts in hard-hit places like Italy have had to do.

Baker's latest measure to check the spread of the new coronavirus came Friday. He asked anyone traveling into Massachusetts to quarantine for 14 days, which is roughly how long it takes the symptoms of COVID-19 to appear.

Other parts of the country, especially New York City, have been hit harder than Boston and it's possible that visitors from elsewhere could spread the virus in Massachusetts if they don't adhere to strict social distancing rules.