Woman says trans son had head ‘stomped' by other teens in Gloucester attack

A woman says her son was badly beaten by a large group of other teenagers for being transgender in Gloucester, Massachusetts, this weekend. Police and other officials are investigating, including with a specialist in hate crimes.

Authorities noted that the investigation into the incident, reported about 10:45 p.m. Friday and involving a party in the woods, remained early, and the details they could share, given that all involved are minors, were limited. They didn't identify any of the parties they are investigating.

But Jasmine Tkaczyk, the alleged victim's mother, said her son, a local high school student, was left with a broken bone in his face, among other injuries.

"He's been bullied by these children for years because he's trans," Tkaczyk told NBC10 Boston. "These kids stomped on his head and his face and were calling him the F slur as they did it, and beat him all over his body."

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley told reporters that a teenager called for help about 10:45 p.m., saying he was missing in the woods near Dogtown Road around 10:45 p.m. on Friday. He said he'd been assaulted at a party in the area, and was taken to the hospital.

The people involved know each other, police said. Asked whether the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, Conley said, "It's too early to tell right now, but there is some information that we have from early statements" that led him to appoint an investigator trained in investigating hate crimes.

Conley, Mayor Greg Verga and School Superintendent Ben Lummis all said they were taking the incident very seriously.

"The Gloucester Public Schools understands the severity of these allegations and is handling them with the highest level of concern," Lummis said, though he didn't share details about what happened in what he called a "troubling incident."

Police were aware of videos posted to social that may show the altercation being investigated.

The incident took place in Dogtown, Conley said, noting that police regularly check the abandoned colonial village for underage drinking.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed it was aware of the allegations.

Police have asked anyone with information about what happened to call 978-283-1212.