Beverly message in a bottle mystery solved

Douglas Turnbull found intimate letters, a drawing and photos in a bottle at Lynch Park

By Kirsten Glavin

The question of who sent a message in a bottle, found on the beach in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a mystery no more.

Douglas Turnbull set out to find the author after he discovered the bottle on a beach at Lynch Park. Inside were intimate letters, a drawing and photos of family members.

He started with social media, and after NBC10 Boston covered the story, the mystery writer came forward. Her name is Jaclyn. She, her husband and kids through a bottle into the ocean every year with notes of remembrance. The messages were in honor of her father, Ken Bloom.

The family now lives in Florida, but are originally from Beverly and threw the bottles into the ocean in Marblehead.

Turnbull, elated to have solved the mystery, now plans to seal the bottles back up and toss them back into the ocean for the next person to find.

