Vladimir Putin

Biden Just Gave Putin a Pair of Sunglasses From Massachusetts

The military-grade shades from Randolph USA cost over $200

By Kelly Garrity

A little bit of Massachusetts may soon be infiltrating the Kremlin. 

At their first presidential summit together on Wednesday, President Joe Biden gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a pair of custom aviator sunglasses manufactured by Massachusetts company Randolph USA, according to the White House.

Randolph makes sunglasses for the U.S. fighter pilots, and has since 1978, according to the White House. Today, the company manufactures eyewear in its Massachusetts factory for the U.S. military and NATO allies.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the company for comment.

Aviator-style glasses are a staple of Biden's wardrobe, to the point he's been parodied for them. Randolph's military aviators start at $219, according to its website. It wasn't immediately clear how Putin's had been customized.

Biden also gave Putin a crystal sculpture of an American Bison made by the New York-based company Steuben Glass, the White House said. It announced the gifts at the close of the two men’s summit in Geneva on Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

