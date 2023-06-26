Bloody footprints lead to arrest in Newton triple killing

Bloody, bare footprints found in the Massachusetts home where three people were killed Sunday led investigators to arrest a Newton man, prosecutors said Monday.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan identified the suspect as 41-year-old Christopher Ferguson. He has been charged with murder in the death of Jill D'Amore, who was killed Sunday along with her husband, Bruno D'Amore, and her mother, Lucia Arpino.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan announced Monday that an arrest had been made after the deaths of three people Sunday in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ferguson is also charged with burglary and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury in what investigator believe was a random attack. Autopsies on Arpino and Bruno D'Amore are scheduled for Tuesday, and Ryan said she expects Ferguson to face additional charges after they have been completed.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

During a press conference announcing Ferguson's arrest, Ryan explained that the D'Amores were supposed to renew their wedding vows Sunday at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church. A close friend and neighbor went to the house just before 10:15 a.m. and found the three victims suffering from severe injuries.

The friend called 911, and first responders pronounced them dead a few minutes later.

Courtesy Photos showing Lucia Arpino, Jill D'Amore and Bruno D'Amore

Ryan explained that investigators found evidence of forced entry in the basement, and signs of a struggle in a bedroom, "including broken furniture and a crystal paperweight covered in blood."

Forensic analysis of ceramic tile outside the bedroom revealed bloody prints of bare feet on the floor, according to the district attorney.

"Like fingerprints, the skin of people's feet is unique and leaves an impression that can be compared," Ryan said.

Investigators have said they believe the three victims - a couple in their 70s and the wife's mother, were killed in what appears to be a random attack.

The footprints led authorities to arrest Ferguson, who was identified after being seen in surveillance footage walking shirtless with no shoes and "what appeared to be a staggering gait" on Albermarle Road, less than a mile from the crime scene and about 100 yards from his own home on Washington Street, according to Ryan.

Prosecutors said Ferguson had been in the hospital since Sunday. He was arrested Monday evening.

"Late this afternoon, the lab was able to match one of those footprints taken from the tile hallway floor to an impression taken from Mr. Ferguson," Ryan said. "That is what led to obtaining the warrant for him."

During Sunday evening's news conference, Ryan said that a person known to the victims in the case called 911 at around 10:14 a.m., reporting that the three elderly residents of the Broadway Street home appeared to be dead inside. Responding authorities confirmed that, saying that they appeared to be victims of stab wounds and blunt force trauma, Ryan said.

Asked if the victims were targeted randomly, Ryan said, "We have no information that gives us any reason to think otherwise at this point." She said earlier during the press conference that "At this time, we know of no established connection between the family members and Mr. Ferguson."

The random nature of the killings shook the community, which was advised to be on alert Sunday.

"To the family of Jill & Bruno D'Amore and Jill's mother, Lucia Arpino, I extend my deepest condolences on the tragic death of your loved ones. I have heard from so many neighbors and friends about how much these three people meant to their tight-knit neighborhood. I speak for the people of Newton when I say our hearts and prayers are with you," Mayor Ruthanne Fuller wrote in a statement Monday. "This is such a difficult time in our community. The loss of these three individuals and the loss of our sense of safety has been deeply upsetting."

Authorities are concerned after three people are dead in what appears to be a random attack.

"Newton is a safe city, however this is a reminder that senseless acts of violence do take place in cities such as ours. But it is very important that we remain vigilant and we maintain some level of awareness in the community and watch out for each other," Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said Monday.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, especially. Suffering from a crime like this is horrible, especially at a time when they were celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary," said Newton City Council President Susan Albright.

Carmichael and Fuller said a community meeting would be held Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Horace Mann Elementary School to discuss the police response and how the community will heal from the tragedy.