Blue ribbons go up around Boston in solidarity with Israelis held hostage

Thousands of blue ribbons are being put up around Boston in a show of support for the Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.

Dozens of volunteers and more than 40 organizations are helping to put them up the 40,000 blue ribbons on trees, light poles and buildings.

It's a sign of solidarity with the hundreds still being held, said Shira Goodman, the immediate past chair of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

“The message here is that there are over 200 hostages, ages 9 months to 85 years old, they’re going on three weeks of being hostages and we are uniting to bring them home,” said Goodman. “It’s also a message of support to their family and friends that they are not alone.”

Anyone who wishes to participate can pick up a ribbon at the Jewish Community Center in Boston or any synagogue or Jewish school in the area. The ribbon can be tied around a tree, and organizers ask that participants post a picture of it to social media.

Goodman said the ribbon campaign will last until all the hostages are released.