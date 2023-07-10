Boat catches fire in Narragansett, smoke billows into the sky

Thick, black smoke billowed into the sky Sunday night after a fishing boat caught fire in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

NBC affiliate WJAR reports firefighters were called to the Port of Galilee around 6 p.m. and quickly knocked down the flames.

Nobody was on the vessel when it caught fire.

The fire chief said these kind of fires aren't common.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"We get one or two a year," Capt. Joseph Conroy told WJAR. "They happen for all sorts of different reasons. They're not every day but they're not unheard of."

There was no immediate word on the cause. That remained under investigation Monday.