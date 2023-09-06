Boater arrested on gun, drug charges after medical call on Nantucket

A man was arrested on his boat in a Nantucket harbor Tuesday after police were called to give medical help to a woman onboard, officials said.

Further investigation of the man, Key Largo, Florida, resident Scott A. Burke, led to drug and further weapons charges, the Nantucket Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Burke faces charges of gun possession without a license, drug trafficking, ammunition possession without a license and having a large-capacity feeding device, police said.

The medical incident was first reported in Nantucket Harbor about 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The woman was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital; police didn't share her condition in their news release Wednesday.

The investigation, which continued as of Wednesday, involved Nantucket police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, police said.