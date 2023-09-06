nantucket

Boater arrested on gun, drug charges after medical call on Nantucket

A woman was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital from the boat; police didn't immediately share her condition

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man was arrested on his boat in a Nantucket harbor Tuesday after police were called to give medical help to a woman onboard, officials said.

Further investigation of the man, Key Largo, Florida, resident Scott A. Burke, led to drug and further weapons charges, the Nantucket Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Burke faces charges of gun possession without a license, drug trafficking, ammunition possession without a license and having a large-capacity feeding device, police said.

The medical incident was first reported in Nantucket Harbor about 7:47 a.m. on Tuesday, police said. The woman was taken to Nantucket Cottage Hospital; police didn't share her condition in their news release Wednesday.

The investigation, which continued as of Wednesday, involved Nantucket police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, police said.

This article tagged under:

nantucketMassachusetts
