Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts State Police

Body Found in West Roxbury Swamp: State Police

The body, believed to be an adult female, was discovered in a swampy, wooded area near the Enneking Parkway.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A body was found in a swampy area of a state reservation in Boston's West Roxbury neighborhood, Massachusetts State Police announced Sunday night.

State and local authorities responded to the Stony Brook Reservation around 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a passerby reported finding human remains.

The body, believed to be an adult female, was discovered in a wooded area near the Enneking Parkway.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

reckless operation 41 mins ago

New Hampshire Woman Caught Speeding Twice Within 15 Minutes: Police

Louis D. Brown Peace Institute 2 hours ago

‘We Needed to Show Up’: Annual Mother’s Day Walk for Peace Goes Virtual Due to Coronavirus

Detectives were working to identify the body Sunday night. The state medical examiner is conducting a post-mortem examination.

The cause and manner of death is pending as part of the ongoing investigation. 

No further information is being released at this time. 

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceWest Roxburywest roxbury body
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us