Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Chicopee

Body Recovered From River in Chicopee ID'd as Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said a body recovered from a river in Chicopee this week was that of Aiden Blanchard, who has been missing since February

By Asher Klein

Authorities said Friday a body recovered from a river in Chicopee, Massachusetts a day earlier was that of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing for over two months.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office the body, recovered Thursday by a dive team searching the Chicopee and Connecticut rivers was that of Aiden Blanchard, of Chicopee.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim has been transported to the Hampden County Medical Examiner’s Office. An investigation remains ongoing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

fatal car crash 54 mins ago

29-Year-Old Man Dead After Being Hit By Two Cars

First Alert 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Spring Storm Continues to Sock New England

The recovery comes after months of searching for Blanchard, who went missing on Feb. 5 around 11:30 a.m., authorities have said. He was believed to have been heading to the Medina Street boat launch area, along the Connecticut River.

The dive team found the body at 11:15 a.m. Thursday between the North End Bridge, over the Connecticut River, and Memorial Bridge, over the Chicopee River, according to Chicopee police.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni offered his sympathies to Blanchard's family "during this difficult time."

This article tagged under:

ChicopeeMassachusettsmissing personConnecticut riversearch and rescue
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us