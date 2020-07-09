Boston 3rd-Most Gentrified Urban Area in US, Report Says

According to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, Boston is the third-most gentrified city in the United States.

A report released last month showed that 21.3% of Boston's neighborhoods were gentrified between 2013 and 2017, making it the most gentrified urban area in the country behind only the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver.

"They had the largest share of their vulnerable neighborhoods that gentrified during that time period," the report said.

The coronavirus pandemic may only intensify the disparity between neighborhoods, according to the report. The study also incorporates a look at "opportunity zones," a neighborhood designation made in 2017 by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act which allows for investments in low-income areas for the sake of tax advantages.

The analysis in the report divided neighborhoods into five categories: neighborhoods that were eligible for gentrification but did not gentrify; gentrifying neighborhoods; opportunity zones; gentrifying opportunity zones and all other urban neighborhoods -- primarily, middle- to upper-income areas.

Miami and New Orleans rounded out the top five most gentrified urban areas in the country.