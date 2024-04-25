Boston bouncer who fatally stabbed Marine vet in 2022 pleads guilty to manslaughter

The Boston bouncer who allegedly stabbed a 23-year-old Marine veteran to death in March of 2022 pleaded guilty to manslaughter during a hearing Thursday morning in Suffolk Superior Court.

Alvaro Omar Larrama, who was a bouncer at the former Sons of Boston bar on Union Street near Faneuil Hall, was charged in the killing of Daniel Martinez. Martinez was from the Chicago area.

The incident happened on March 19, 2022. Prosecutors at the time said that Martinez was waiting in line with a friend just before 7 p.m., when words were exchanged between Larrama and Martinez. Investigators learned that Larrama denied Martinez and his friend entry to the bar.

Alvaro Omar Larrama is charged with fatally stabbing Daniel Martinez outside the Sons of Boston bar on March 19.

Prosecutors said that the pair began walking away, and was pursued by Larrama. Larrama allegedly stabbed Martinez in the chest during the incident. Martinez was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The bouncer, an East Boston resident, turned himself in two days later.

Sons of Boston had its liquor license suspended in April of 2022. A former manager and partial owner pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in November 2023.

The bar's ownership was preparing to reopen under the name Loyal Nine, the Boston Globe reported last year, which has since opened its doors.