Boston Celebrates the Fourth With Spectacular Fireworks, Musical Performances

The 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular went out with a bang with a fireworks show over the Charles River Monday night. Hundreds of spectators filled the Esplanade for the first Pops since the coronavirus pandemic in Boston.

The Fourth of July event featured musical performances, tributes to national heroes, a rendition of Ukraine’s national anthem in a show of solidarity, and a 20-minute fireworks show to top it all off in celebration of America’s 246th birthday.

“I’m just glad I came here to see this again,” said Marin More as he watched the show on the Esplanade.

For former Bostonian Patty Connan, it was about time the Pops made a comeback. The last time she attended was in 1994.

“I’m done with it [the pandemic]. I want fresh air and people,” she said.

Rangit Parajuli couldn’t agree more.

“[I’m] very excited because of COVID and everything we’re home all the time and it was really frustrating,” he said. “So, finally I got a chance to see outside.”

2022 #BostonPops going out with a BANG! Hope you had a happy and safe #FourthofJuly: pic.twitter.com/VYpV14ibJU — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) July 5, 2022

For many at the Esplanade, who camped out for hours to get a good viewing spot, the long wait was worth it to get to see the queen of funk perform with America’s orchestra: the Boston Pops.

“Any chance I get to come back to Boston I’m really happy,” said 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer Chaka Khan.

Khan shared the stage with other guest artists including "The Voice" season one winner Javier Colon.

“To get to perform the Boston Pops has been a dream of mine since I was a kid,” said Colon. “To get to do something like this and to do it on our nation’s birthday is pretty spectacular.”

For many, this is a return to tradition.

Also performing was Tony and Grammy Award-winner Heather Headley.

“They had me at ‘this is the first time in three years.’ So, I was like, ‘you’re coming back? I’m coming with you,’ because I just think it’s a beautiful thing for us all to be back together within space – within 6-feet of each other – hugging each other and celebrating this day and celebrating it like this,” Headley said.

And so, the tradition of the Boston Pops lives on. To many more America.