Boston Duck Tours Kick Off 2023 Season

Spring has sprung, which means Boston Duck Tours' new season is kicking off as well.

As of Friday morning, the iconic trucks were taking locals and tourists on amphibious tours of the city starting from the Museum of Science, Prudential Center and New England Aquarium.

"With the mild weather we experienced this winter, we are ready to hit the streets showing off our beloved Boston and the Charles River." said Cindy Brown, CEO of Boston Duck Tours, in a statement.

The company is also looking to hire drivers with commercial certification and mechanics, even offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus for those who qualify.

"Our biggest challenge the past few years has been staffing. Though a seasonal business, we offer competitive wages, year-round benefits, sign on and end of season bonuses," Brown said.

Duck boat carried hundreds of thousands of people last season and over 12 million people in the last 29 years, according to the company.