Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Boston Duck Tours Kick Off 2023 Season

The company is also looking to hire CDL drivers and mechanics, even offering a $4,000 sign on bonus for the ones who qualify.

By Irvin Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Spring has sprung, which means Boston Duck Tours' new season is kicking off as well.

As of Friday morning, the iconic trucks were taking locals and tourists on amphibious tours of the city starting from the Museum of Science, Prudential Center and New England Aquarium.

"With the mild weather we experienced this winter, we are ready to hit the streets showing off our beloved Boston and the Charles River." said Cindy Brown, CEO of Boston Duck Tours, in a statement.

The company is also looking to hire drivers with commercial certification and mechanics, even offering a $4,000 sign-on bonus for those who qualify.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Boston Duck Tours is looking for drivers and one journalist finds out firsthand what it takes to drive one of the city’s iconic duck boats.

"Our biggest challenge the past few years has been staffing. Though a seasonal business, we offer competitive wages, year-round benefits, sign on and end of season bonuses," Brown said.

Duck boat carried hundreds of thousands of people last season and over 12 million people in the last 29 years, according to the company.

More duck boat news

Boston Jun 10, 2022

Boston Duck Boat Tour Guide Spots Warriors Head Coach, Heckles Him Over NBA Finals

Boston Apr 24, 2022

Did You Spot a Duck Boat Full of Dogs in Boston This Weekend? Here's Why

Boston Duck Tours Apr 19, 2022

Do You Have What It Takes to Be a Duck Boat Driver?

This article tagged under:

Bostontourism
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us